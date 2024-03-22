A cold front is looming just offshore, rain begins tonight

Good morning Central Coast!

We are getting ready for a big storm but we do need to expect some significant changes in the weather. This week we’ve had a run of temps in the 70s for many communities, and we’ve even seen some scattered low 80s.

The weekend weather will be dramatically different with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s with some stronger NW winds and scattered showers.

We have a little time before all of that starts to happen. During most of the daylight hours Friday the Central Coast weather looks pretty good with increasing clouds and temps still push into the upper 60s.

A cold front crosses the area Friday evening for rainfall. After the front moves thru, an upper trough also drops over the Central Coast. We’ll spend the weekend in the trough and on and off showers are possible.

Most of the rain should fall Friday with the frontal passage with only smaller new amounts with the occasional showers. For most, outside the northern SLO County coastline, amount up to .50" are possible:

I wouldn’t cancel your weekend plans over this system since it is more off than on rainfall over the weekend but be prepared for the occasional showers.

More notable is the temperature. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s for many. Winds will be gusty. Particularly Sunday when gusts 20-40 are possible.

Right now there are no advisories, but mostly because the weekend is just a bit too far away. I wouldn’t be surprised to see a wind advisory for Sunday and possibly a high surf advisory.

Beyond the weekend, Monday and Tuesday should be dry even though a front does fly through the area.

Wednesday afternoon more rain looks likely and a third (and potentially the strongest) system arrives at the end of the month for more rain. Not surprisingly the 8-14 day outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center call for cool and wet weather.

Have a wonderful weekend Central Coast!