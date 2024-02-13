A couple more great days expected before significant rain moves in once again

Good morning Central Coast!

Monday turned out to be a picture perfect day across our communities and there is more great weather to come! That is for a little while at least, significant rain moves in this weekend.

Diving in, today will be a great one once again, starting off a little chilly with dense fog in place north of the Cuesta Grade as well as south of Lompoc.

That will clear out quickly and the morning will feature some high level clouds across the region. This cirrus layer of clouds will be perfect to amplify the colors of our sunrise, get outside and enjoy it. If you grab a photo be sure to send it to us using the hashtag #beonksby or you can email me at Vivian.Rennie@ksby.com!

Temps today will once again climb to the low/mid 60s across our communities. Pair that with calm winds and clear skies and you have a beautiful day!

Wednesday will also start off picture perfect, by the evening more cloud cover will build in and bring rain to the region. This will be a "splash and dash" system that will not bring much rain but will be noticeable by early Thursday morning.

Most locations can expect a couple hundredths of an inch of rain, more is possible in northern SLO County but that will still be near a quarter inch of rain.

The rain will clear out quickly, Thursday and Friday are set to be beautiful!

Saturday the real changes begin, a cold front will press in Saturday and bring a round of rain to the region, right on its heels a stronger system will bring in a band of even heavier rain Sunday into Monday. In the aftermath of these systems scattered showers, that will be heavy at times will continue Tuesday through Thursday.

If that sound like a lot of rain you are right. Current models are expecting inches more rain for the region. The south coast will likely see the bulk thanks to southerly winds.

Have a great day Central Coast!