A few cool days linger ahead of a significant warm up for late week

Good morning Central Coast!

As we kick off the morning there is some cloud cover and patchy dense fog across the region but the good news is that for most communities conditions will be good for the morning commute albeit a bit on the cool side.

A familiar pattern of low clouds and fog will persist across the Central Coast through the weekend, particularly at beaches and coastal valley areas, keeping temperatures slightly cooler than usual.

Inland areas, however, will remain somewhat warmer than normal.

A shift in the weather pattern is expected to begin Monday, with warmer temperatures likely returning as the weak upper low moves westward and high pressure builds from the east. This shift could bring significantly warmer temperatures, with some valleys nearing 100 again next week. Coastal areas, including the Central Coast, could see temperatures climb into the 80s and 90s.

While some cooler weather may return by Wednesday, above-normal temperatures are likely to last through next Thursday.

Have a great day Central Coast!