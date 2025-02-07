A few lingering raindrops are possible but now the pattern shifts to sunshine

Good morning Central Coast!

It has been a downright soggy set of days across the Central Coast. Inches of rain have fallen with localized flooding and pooling reported late Thursday night into this morning.

Here is a look at the rain totals across the region.

This morning there are a few lingering showers pushing through. Those are minimal at best but still, something that you may see. Along with the lingering rain, winds are still a bit of a concern with gusts possible up to 45 mph through the morning. Due to this, the wind advisory is in place through 9 a.m. for the interior valleys of both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

Once the afternoon rolls in though sunshine will be the story as a big high pressure clears out our skies and leads into a great weekend!

Temperature wise highs will stay a little on the low side with most temps a degree or two either side of 60.

Sunshine and mild weather is the story all the way through the weekend! Get outside and enjoy it even into early next week. At that point though a big change is headed our way.

Models are indicating a large-scale system headed our way mid-next week into Valentine's Day. It is still a long way out so the forecast is very much set to change but be prepared for a larger-scale system into the end of next week.

Have a great day Central Coast!