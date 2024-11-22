A few more clear hours ahead of rain reaching the Central Coast for a wet weekend

Good morning Central Coast!

Although the day is starting off mild the storm we have been talking about for days is headed our way! Let's dive right in with a look at that forecast.

Today skies will start clear with mild weather. As the day moves on we will still see highs climbing into the mid to upper 60s but also cloud cover will build in. Here is a look at those high temps for today.

Tonight the storm will finally reach the Central Coast and bring our first impulse of rain. That will mainly be overnight into early Saturday morning and bring light rain. To be honest this will not be a large concern. Most communities will stay less than a third of an inch of rain. The greater concern is for those driving overnight. Oil buildup on the roads may cause traction concerns overnight.

Most of Saturday and Sunday will be dreary with some drizzle and clouds but no major accumulations. Sunday night though a low pressure system will traverse the Central Coast and bring heavier rain with some upsloping flow to enhance rain totals.

The Sunday night through Monday afternoon leg of the storm will bring heavier rain. Most spots will pick up another inch of rain. Topography will play a major role and may enhance north coast rain totals to over two inches. Here is what both of those storms will add up to.

We will see some winds and waves as well from this system. There is a High Wind Advisory already in place for portions of SLO county through early Saturday morning.

The storm will bring a noticeable drop in temperatures. Highs will generally remain in the upper 50s to mid-60s through the weekend and into early next week.

There’s a chance of a third, colder storm arriving late next Tuesday or Wednesday, potentially bringing lower snow levels and additional rain. However, not all models are seeing this possibility.

Have a wonderful day!