A few more cool days include slight rain chances, weekend warmup on the way

Good morning, Central Coast!

As we kick off the morning cloud cover is in place although sunshine will be the story by this afternoon. That being said temps are staying on the cool side for this time of the year. 60s for most, 50s by the beach.

Today we will see a bit more sunshine than previous days but the weak low pressure featured in previous days is still active.

As it pushes north small scattered showers will start to form. This will mainly be in the interiors for overnight hours Wednesday into Thursday with another round Thursday afternoon. Accumulations will be very low, I am talking hundreths of an inch, mainly overnight.

Into the holiday weekend that low pressure will release its grip on us, and we will see a quick warm up. Sunshine and highs back in the 70s is possible, warming up even more next week.

Have a great day!