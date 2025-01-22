A few more windy days this week ahead of a weekend rain chance

Good morning Central Coast!

Across the nation there is significant winter weather, even bringing inches of snow to the Gulf Coast Tuesday, today the temps for those communities are staying frigid with many temps only in the teens.

Here is a look at some of the temps at 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.

For the Central Coast (and all of SoCal) our concerns are very much of the other side of the coin. Another moderate to strong Santa Ana wind event is pressing strong winds across many of our passes, peaks and canyons. This is once again prompting Red Flag Warnings and Fire Weather Warnings across much of the region. Here is a look at the fire weather danger today. Most of the region is in elevated and critical fire weather concern Wednesday.

Locally on the Central Coast there is a High Wind Advisory in effect through 9 a.m. Wednesday morning for the higher elevations of San Luis Obispo County.

Those winds will dip below the advisory level later this morning but despite the alert expiring we will still see impacts. Temps will once again increase due to the offshore winds compressing as they head towards the coasts. Highs will climb into the 70s for many communities and even the Santa Ynez valley we will make a play for the 80s.

The high temps will be in place through Friday morning, at that point big changes will take over.

Friday afternoon winds will shift and bring in cloud cover and a moderate dip in temperatures. Saturday that temperature shift will intensify and bring temps down to the 50s while a rain system moves in.

Now this is not going to be a large system but it will bring some much needed rain to the region.

Early next week temps will return to normal values for this time of the year.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!