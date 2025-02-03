A foggy Monday will give way to a soggy week with much-needed rain

Good morning Central Coast!

Our headline is rain this week as a low-level atmospheric river heads our way. That will kick off late tonight but we have a weather hazard starting the day off as well.

To kick off the morning take a bit of extra time, fog is very much in place this morning with visibility falling less than a quarter mile in many spots.

There is a dense fog advisory in place through 10 a.m. due to that concern.

The headline today is a soggy week ahead of us as a strong system pushes towards us. That is going to come in the form of a low-level atmospheric river event bringing us days of rain. Right now that storm is still offshore and bringing rain to northern California right now. The front will sag south into the Central Coast by late tonight into early Tuesday morning.

Rain will begin late Tonight into Tuesday morning. By the morning commute, rain will have begun for most of the region. The storm will settle in and bring rain through Wednesday afternoon. At that point, we will get a bit of a break before a secondary system brings more rain Thursday into Friday. Here is a look at that timing.

The consistent rain will bring high totals across the region with the highest amounts in the peaks and passes of our mountain ranges. Here is a look at the projected totals through Wednesday night.

Now, back to the nuts and bolts of a forecast. Today's temperatures will still be a few degrees below normal for this time of the year, which is very consistent with the past few days. The low 60s are expected for most, with 50s sprinkled along the coasts.

Here is what all of that looks like on the 7 day forecast!

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!