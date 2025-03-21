A parade of high pressure systems will make temps climb into the weekend

Good morning Central Coast!

As we kick off our Friday morning temps are heating up and skies will be clear through the forecast!

That being said, there are a few wrinkles in the conditions this morning to be aware of. Firstly, offshore winds are a bit gusty for higher elevations across the region. These gusts may climb up to 30 mph. That is below advisory level but still something of note for high-profile vehicles.

Highway 166 through the Cuyama valley will face those winds as well as some light fog this morning. Take caution if your commute takes you that way.

Waves are ticking up slightly with most western beaches seeing localized sets up to 8 ft. This is also well below advisory-level criteria.

High temps today are in the upper 60s and low 70s. Abundant sunshine and some breezy winds will make for a nearly picture perfect day.

This weekend will bring warmer temps and even more sunshine. The mid-70s will be the story for nearly all communities.

Next week the highs will climb even more. Mid-80s are possible in many spots! Enjoy the sunshine!

Have a great day and weekend ahead Central Coast!