A passing low pressure system is bringing hot temps and high winds this weekend

Good Morning Central Coast!

Today and this weekend are going to be very active weather-wise, so let's jump right in!

Weather headlines:

-Low clouds in the Central Coast beaches and coastal valleys will clear Friday morning.

-Gusty north winds will begin on Friday and will continue throughout the weekend, especially in portions of Santa Barbara County and the mountains. Alerts are in place for this concern.

-High temps expected for interiors and south coast communities.

Detailed forecast :

There is an upper-level low just to the southwest of California. This upper-level low will move east by Friday afternoon and will cause our area to have warmer temps and zonal flow.

The upper low will continue to move eastward today, making room for a weak broad upper ridge will build into the region. The marine layer will likely begin to shrink in depth due to high pressure, so expect fewer low clouds Friday morning in the interior, with clouds likely below the coastal slopes.

With weakening onshore flow, expect faster clearing in most areas on Friday, with the sun making an appearance at most beach communities. On Friday, the upper-level ridge and weakening onshore flow should create a decent warm-up for the coastal valleys and will bring significant warming across the interior areas.

Highs for the interiors are expected to reach into the triple digits for some communities today.

Thanks to all this very active weather there are several alerts in place.

First, there is currently a Wind Advisory in effect from 3 p.m. Friday night through 6 p.m. Saturday for the interiors and south coast of Santa Barbara County. NW Winds sustained 15 to 25 mph plus gusts to 50 mph.

Saturday night that will upgrade to a High Wind Warning for the same area and will stay in effect through 11 a.m. on Monday morning. NW winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph are expected.

All of those strong winds will help to warm up the south coast with sundowner winds and compression heating. Because of that there is significantly warmer temps expected along the south coast. A heat advisory is in place for those communities through 8 pm Sunday night.

Into next week we will see a slight cool down ahead of another warm up across the region.

Have a great day, Central Coast!