A raindrop or two possible into Saturday ahead of a warm start to December

Good morning Central Coast!

Thanksgiving proved to be a wonderful day across the Central Coast and this morning we can expect more of the same with mild temps and clear conditions across the Central Coast!

Get outside and enjoy it though, as cloud cover builds in we can expect a couple small scattered showers this evening into Saturday.

Temps today will flirt with the 70s across many communities. The beaches and far interior valleys will stay in the 60s but still today will be very comfortable and perfect to get out to any of the wonderful events going on this weekend.

As the day goes on more cloud cover will build in and we could see an outer band of a storm in the pacific bringing tiny rain chances in the afternoon. If anything we are talking a few raindrops with more cloud cover. Nothing like the recent storms we just saw a couple days ago.

We also have a small craft advisory exipiring at 10am Friday for East Santa Barbara Channel from point Conception to point Mugu, inlcuding the Santa Cruz Island.

As for the weekend, a high pressure will move in and bring a stretch of dry and sunny weather. Temperatures this weekend could go up to 70 degrees on Sunday, with mostly clear skies. Another beautiful weekend in the Central Coast and a good time to be out for some black Friday shopping!

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!