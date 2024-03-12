A shower or two Tuesday before a full week of sunshine

Good morning Central Coast!

Monday morning started off with a couple of showers pushing through San Luis Obispo County, accumulations were very much minimal but the cloud cover was noticed for sure across the region.

For today very similar conditions are expected as yet another cold front pushes through the region. This will bring another round of very light showers through the morning hours. As we head through the day small scattered shower chances continue to be in place. Don't worry about this too much though, accumulations will be minimal to nonexistent.

Turning to the beaches, an advisory in place currently for all of our western beaches, where there is a high surf advisory until march 15th. With it comes the opportunity of large breaking waves of 10 to 16 feet and dangerous rip currents.

Now moving on to winds, there are no advisories in place but today we’ll be seeing some light breezes with gusts up to 25 mph. If you are headed into the LA basin some concerns of Santa Ana winds are possible all week.

As for the rest of the week here are the good news, we’ll be seeing very clear skies and warm temperatures starting Thursday, reaching the mid 70s this weekend in San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles.

Santa Maria and Santa Barbara will also seeing clear skies and temperatures later in the week, reaching the 70s this weekend.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!