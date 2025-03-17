A weak cold front is bringing light rain to the Central Coast for Saint Patrick's Day

Good morning Central Coast and happy Saint Patrick's Day!

As we kick off the workweek we can say goodbye to the sunshine and warm temps that made the weekend so wonderful. Rain is the story for our Monday but once this clears we are looking at long term sunshine!

The rain is all thanks to a weak cold front that is sagging south through the Central Coast.

Here is a look at the interactive radar.

The cold front will start in northern SLO County early this morning. By 8 a.m. most San Luis Obispo County communities will be picking up rain. By 10 a.m. that will also include much of Santa Barbara County.

Rain will be light but still something to note today.

This afternoon the core of the cold front will have pressed south and clearing will take over. A few scattered showers cannot be ruled out through midnight but the bulk will fall before noon.

Accumulation wise we are looking at just a tenth to a quarter inch for most communities. Not a big deal for sure.

The only concern with this storm is some winds that will gust up to 45 mph as the front pushes through as well as the chance for sundowner winds along the Gaviota coastline tonight. There is a wind advisory in place through 9 a.m. Tuesday morning for that threat.

Once the cold front pushes south this afternoon our pattern will shift significantly. High pressure will settle in to the region and bring sunshine starting Tuesday. Temps will climb day by day. Upper 60s by Wednesday, by the weekend 70s will be widespread.

Here is your 7-day-forecast!

Into the extended forecast, the pattern will shift to much warmer and drier conditions. The 8-14 day forecast is keeping us clear and dry from Tuesday all the way to the first days of April.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!