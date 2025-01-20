Watch Now
After a cold and foggy start temps will warm quickly and bring changes this week

The week is off to a cold and foggy start, but conditions will shift quickly. Winds, warming temps, and even a chance for rain are in our forecast!
Good morning Central Coast!

To kick off the morning we have the combination of cold temps and dense fog, which may make for a tricky morning commute. Take it slow on the roads!

Temps today are going to warm up slightly with highs reaching towards normal for this time of the year.

Here is a look at the extended forecast! Temps will climb day after day eventually bringing highs into the 70s once again by mid week.

That rain chance into the weekend is very small, yet with the very dry conditions we have seen recently I am hanging my hopes on this chance. As it stands right now we are only looking at hundredths of an inch.
Have a great day Central Coast!

