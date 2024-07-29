After a cool weekend temps climb a few degrees each day towards triple digits

Good morning Central Coast!

I hope you enjoyed the cooling trend we experienced over the weekend as a trough extended across the region. That pattern is reversing today with a few degrees of heating each day this week. Thankfully we are starting on the mild side so we will stay below normal for a few more days. Here is a look at the high temps across our communities for Sunday.

To kick off the morning most communities (yes even the interior valleys have a bit of cloud cover and localized dense fog). This will keep us on the cooler side to kick off the day.

Even though you won't need sunglasses first thing this morning skies will clear quickly and blue skies will be the story soon. Temps will tick up a few degrees from Sunday, reaching into the low 90s for the interiors, 70s in the coastal valleys and 60s by the beaches.

Each day temps will raise a couple of degrees for the interiors. That will bring us to triple digits for Friday, staying hot all the way into the extended forecast.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!