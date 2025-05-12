After a hot weekend temps fall as clouds and some drizzle heads our way

Good morning, Central Coast!

It was a hot weekend across the Central Coast (and the region) with highs soaring up to record highs on Saturday. Here is a quick look at the regional records from the National Weather Service.

Our highlight... Paso Robles made it to 99° Saturday, passing the previous record of 97° set back in 1997!

Sunday brought some cooling, but with sunshine and warm weather, it was perfect weather to get outside and celebrate Mother's Day!

Today a decaying cold front will make its way through the Central Coast, which will drop temps significantly once again.

Highs today will be 5-8 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year. Very comfortable for sure.

Over the week, we will continue to see cooler weather with a much more moderate warmup into the latter half of the week. Each morning will feature some cloud cover, but on the whole conditions will remain mild.

Have a wonderful day, and a great week ahead, Central Coast!