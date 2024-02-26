After a picture perfect weekend, some rain is on the way Monday afternoon

Good morning Central Coast!

To kick off our workweek mild and cooler conditions are in place but you may want to grab that umbrella, rain is on the way.

Now these rain chances aren't particularly large, mainly scattered light rain, amounting to just hundredths of an inch of rain.

The best chances for rain is this afternoon as our afternoon heating helps to capitalize on the afternoon instability.

By overnight winds will start to shift offshore, clearing rain out of the region by early Tuesday morning.

The bulk of this week will be clear and mild with sunshine all the way through Thursday. At that point a slightly more robust rain system will arrive.

Showers will be off and on Friday and Saturday bringing chances for another half to three quarters of an inch of rain. This isn't huge totals, especially compared to the very large rain totals we have seen this season but it does mark the door 'reopening' to a more active pattern to start off march.

Here are your 7 day forecasts for this week!

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!