After a rainy weekend skies are set to clear with chilly temps lingering

Good morning Central Coast!

This weekend brought much-needed rain across the region with the first accumulations since December 27th for much of the Central Coast. Here is a look at the rain totals across the region.

While there is still some lingering rain chances they are minimal, a few more hundredths of an inch is possible along the south coast but even that is going to be limited. Due to the continued chances though, the winter weather advisory is still in effect through 4 p.m. Just something to be aware of.

Skies will clear today and bring in more moderate conditions although we will still stay below normal (temperature-wise) through the week.

Into the extended forecast, we do have a change headed our way as a small system will push south into next weekend. This looks like a quick splash-and-dash system but we still could pick up some accumulations into the weekend alongside cooler temps for the extended forecast.

Have a great day Central Coast!