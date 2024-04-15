After a soggy weekend sunshine arrives to start the week

Good morning Central Coast!

It was quite the rainy weekend but the good news is that as we start off the week it is time for sunshine and warmer temps!

Before I get into that here is a look at the rain totals across our region from this storm.

If you have any rain totals to share we would love to see them! Email me to submit those!

Now turning to what we are seeing this week. A cold front has pushed through this morning right on the heels of this weekend's storm. As we move into the new air mass we are essentially cut off from all of the instability and ingredients that made for such a soggy weekend.

That being said there is some dense fog lingering this morning. Take caution where visibility may fall.

Despite abundant sunshine today temps are still on the cooler side. Most communities will stay in the mid 60s with a 50 or two along the south coast.

This week a large ridge of high pressure will move into the region and that is going to stick around. Sunshine is the name of the game this week with highs climbing to 80 by Wednesday. There is a bit more cloud cover for later this week.

Into the extended forecast sunshine is set to stay all the way through next weekend!

Have a great day Central Coast!