Afternoon sunshine hangs on for one more day, fog and cool temps are on the way

Good morning, Central Coast!

After day after day of beautiful and near-record warm temps, we are starting to face a big change in the forecast. That begins for us this morning as some dense fog and light onshore winds start the day. This means that we have some dense fog in place for the south coast as well as the five cities, and communities face that slight concern for visibility on those roads.

The forecast has been driven by a huge ridge of high pressure over the past few weeks, but today, the axis of that ridge passes East of the Central Coast, and we will see a shift in the conditions. Despite the morning fog and cloud cover, there is still enough lingering offshore pressure gradient (what drives the winds) to keep us sunny and warm for another day. Temps are still holding onto near-record warmth for Tuesday.

Here is a look at the high temps we can expect today.

Over the next few days, the high-pressure ridge will continue to push east. As it moves farther and farther away, our temps will drop, cloud cover will be more prevalent, and most of all, dense morning fog will be the story. Temps will fall to near normal by Wendesday ans stay cool into the weekend. Here is what that slow decrease in temps looks like on the 7-day forecast.

Sunday, a weakening cold front will pass towards the region and bring some light rain to the Central Coast. This will not have too much of an impact but will help keep temps cool and hills green.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!