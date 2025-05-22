Although still warm, temps are falling as onshore winds return into the weekend

Good morning, Central Coast!

Today, the pattern is going to shift slightly. The high pressure ridge that warmed us up so much has moved east, and now several small low pressure systems are headed our way and will turn winds onshore, cooling temps a bit.

Today's highs are very mild. Highs are still a few degrees cooler than recent days but on the whole, warm and wonderful.

Into the weekend, temps will fall a bit more. That will bring us right to the seasonal normal for the region. Morning fog, afternoon sunshine, and overall a great weekend. There will be one more quick temp jump Sunday before temps settle into a great pattern featuring mild weather for all.

Have a great day Central Coast!