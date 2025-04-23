Another cloudy and cool day on the way, thankfully, the weekend will warm up

Good morning, Central Coast!

Cloud cover is once again the story across the region. Thankfully, it is mostly just clouds, some dense fog is in place for the Santa Ynez Valley as well as for Paso Robles.

Temps for today are once again falling. Many beaches will stay in the mid-50s while coastal valleys will be flirting with 60. Some low 70s are possible in the interior valleys.

Here is a look at the extended forecast. The cooling trend is set to continue day after day with cloud cover to boot. The coolest weather will be on Saturday, and even the interior valleys will be near 60 degrees.

Sunday through the extended forecast will bring the inverse of our current forecast. Temps will warm every day into next week, highs in the 80s are expected by Tuesday for interior valleys.

Have a great day Central Coast!