Another frigid morning kicks off but thankfully offshore winds have ceased

Good morning Central Coast!

Grab that extra layer this morning, it is a cold one across the region. Temps are dropping into the low 30s and 20s this morning, that is enough for the National Weather Service to issue a few alerts.

A Freeze Warning is in place for the interiors of SLO County and Western Santa Barbara County through 9 a.m.

A Frost Advisory is in place for coastal SLO County also through 9 a.m.

Other than the cold morning temps our pattern is much quieter than recent days all thanks to winds turning onshore and bringing much-needed humidity to the air and cooler temps (plus the calmer winds) all that comes together to decrease fire danger and allowing a great set of days for firefighters to gain control of the lingering fires.

Those onshore winds have dropped temps significantly across the region. Today highs will be closer to normal for this time of the year, low 60s and high 50s across the region.

Into the extended forecast, cooler temps are in place into the weekend with some dense fog along the coasts early Saturday morning. Temps will stay moderate although dry.

Even into the long-range chances of rain are looking low, No major relief in store although there is a tiny chance for rain to close out the month but I am not hanging any hopes on that.

If you are a long-time Daybreak viewer you may remember my weekly drought monitor updates, well unfortunately they are back.

This week the overall percentage of the state in drought did not change (60.89%) but the severe drought area expanded substantially across SoCal now making up 26.95% of the state.

Here on the Central Coast we are mainly under the D0-D1 categories. We need rain but even into the end of January look to stay dry.

Have a great day Central Coast!