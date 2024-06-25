Another hot day in store ahead of a cooldown into the weekend

Good morning Central Coast!

Temps are set to climb into the upper 90s once again today for the interior valleys while more mild conditions start in the coastal valleys and by our beaches. The good news is that a cooling trend is about to begin.

Here is a look at that forecast in detail.

Some moisture from former tropical storm Alberto gave the area partly cloudy skies with some scattered thunderstorms and isolated Monday. That storm system is now pushing north east and bringing us a little high level cloud cover but little else.

Conditions by the beaches will be a touch cooler than Monday. Temps near the 80 degree mark are expected for coastal valleys, beaches in the 60s and interiors once again in the 90s.

The high temps in the interiors have once again prompted high heat advisories for the interior valleys through 8 p.m.

On Wednesday, an upper-level low will move through the Pacific Northwest, bringing weak troughing over California. The strong onshore flow will persist, leading to more extensive and earlier-arriving marine layer stratus. This will result in slower clearing of coastal areas and further cooling by 2 to 4 degrees. While coastal and valley areas will cool to near-normal temperatures, inland regions will remain 4 to 6 degrees above normal.

Temperatures will gradually decline through Saturday, eventually reaching 2 to 4 degrees below normal. By Sunday, a weakening of onshore flow will bring slight warming to the area.

That will bring us back to the 90s as we move into next week.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!