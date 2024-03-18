Another sunny day in store, lingering fog and rain chances as well

Good morning, Central Coast!

St. Patrick's day was nearly picture perfect across the region, at least weather-wise.

Sunshine and more 70s are expected to stick around for the day once again. That being said, this morning is very foggy and will have limited visibility in a few communities.

The upper low will continue to linger near the California and Arizona border through Tuesday. It will then move eastward on Wednesday as a ridge develops over the region. Near the surface, weak diurnal flow will prevail through Monday with weak to moderate onshore flow prevailing Tuesday and Wednesday.

The main concern continues to be the upper low and the threat of convection. Models have indicated there is a slight chance of showers/thunderstorms this afternoon and evening across the Los Angeles and Ventura mountains, coastal foothills, and valleys. That is close enough to us here that we could see a passing shower or two for the interior valleys of Santa Barbara county Monday and Tuesday nights.

The 7-Day Forecast sfeatures temps warming up for the early half of this workweek. It’s due to an upper ridge that will remain over the region until Thursday but will weaken and push eastward as a trough moves into the West Coast Friday through Sunday. For Friday through Sunday, cooler and more cloudy conditions are expected as the upper trough moves across the West Coast.

Have a great day, Central Coast!