Beaches face dense fog but sunshine and hot temps expected inland

Good morning Central Coast!

Dense fog is once again the headline concern in our forecast. Limited visibility is expected through the morning commute. Take it slow on the roads, especially as kids head back to school for the first time.

The fog along the beaches will clear, albeit slowly. Sunshine is the story elsewhere though, highs will still climb into the upper 90s for Paso Robles. Coasts will be cooler and very much influenced by the marine layer intrusion. Beaches will stay on the cool side.

The south coast will once again face sundowner wind gusts this evening. The Gaviota coastline will face the worst of this where gusts up to 45 mph are possible. While there isn't an active advisory I would not be surprised if one was issued.

Into the extended forecast we are in for a bit of a gentle roller coaster. A broad low pressure system will press into the PacNW this weekend and shift our winds slightly. For the Central Coast that means cooler temps.

Interior valleys will fall into the lower 90s, that will mark the first time below normal for quite a while. Coastal valleys and beaches will also fall a few degrees. The change really stops there for the weekend though. Next week that trough will eject to the East and highs will climb once again, it looks like highs will return to the 90s by late next week.

Have a great day Central Coast!