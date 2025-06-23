Beautiful weather expected as new week starts with calm winds and mild temps

Good morning, Central Coast, and happy Monday!

As we kick off a new work week, conditions are much better than recent days across the board. Most of that improvement comes from the calmer winds and temperatures right around normal.

Those seasonal normal conditions are starting off with clouds for our coastal valleys and western beaches. No surprise there but something to be aware of.

Skies will clear quickly, and sunshine will be the story by mid-morning and through the day.

Temps are sitting just below normal for this time of the year. Here is a look at the high temps expected for Monday afternoon.

Conditions are not expected to change much through the week. We will see a slight warm-up on Wednesday and Thursday. By late week though, temps will cool by a few degrees and leave us right at normal for this time of the year for the weekend and into early July.

Have a great day and week ahead, Central Coast!