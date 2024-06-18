Breezy conditions beginning to clear while temps tick up

Good morning Central Coast and happy Tuesday!

The last few days have been breezy but on the whole not too bad with sunshine and mild temps. Today we can expect more of the same with sunshine, warmer temps and some lingering winds.

The vast majority of the wind advisories in place Monday have expired. That only leaves a wind advisory for the south coast through 3 a.m. Wednesday. This is thanks to a sundowner wind event where lingering gusts up to 50 mph are possible.

Today will still bring nuisance wind gusts but they will be much calmer than recent days.

As for today's temperatures, inland areas will - as usual - will see the warmest temperatures ranging from the mid 80s to the 90s, coastal areas will experience more comfortable temperatures in the 60s with clear skies.

Here is a look at the 7 day forecast! You can expect a slight cooling trend as we push into the middle of the week but before you know it upper 90s will be back for the interiors with a slight warming trend for the rest of our communities as well. The south coast will see some additional cloud cover for the weekend into next week.

Have a great day Central Coast!