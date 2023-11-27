Chilly mornings to give way to warm afternoons and a stray rain chance this week

Good morning Central Coast!

As we kick off the new work week you may want to bundle up on the way out the door especially for those in the interior valleys that are facing yet another morning at or below freezing.

That means we have yet another set of freeze warnings in place for the interior valleys through 8 a.m. Bundle up this morning for those communities.

This continues a line of several mornings in a row reaching into the freezing values, while the temps will likely stay cold for the next few mornings it is expected that the National Weather Service will stop issuing Freeze and Frost warnings for the interior valleys soon. (This happens every year as we move into winter)

There is also a lingering high surf advisory for the western beaches through 1 p.m. this afternoon.

Humidity is low across the region and other than keeping the marine layer at bay it also means that our diurnal ranges (difference between daily high and low temperatures) will be quite wide. Chilly morning and mild afternoons are expected.

In the next three days, we are going to see our temperatures go down. Our beaches are cooling from the mid 60s on Monday to upper 50s by Wednesday.

Our coastal valleys are dropping from the 70s on Monday to the upper 50s by Wednesday. Our interiors are dipping from the upper 60s to upper 50s by Wednesday.

We are tracking the potential for some rain on Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service, we are looking at “a light rain event with less than 0.50 inches across the area.”

Our seven-day forecast is showing cooler temperatures starting midweek. Lows in Paso Robles are still in the 30s for most of the week.

Highs in Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria and Santa Barbara are expected to be in the low 60s. We could see a very slight warm up on Sunday with highs in the mid 60s.

Have a great week Central Coast!