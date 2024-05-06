Chilly start to Monday morning with warming and sunshine expected this week

Good morning, Central Coast!

As we kick off a new work week clear skies are a good sign but it is not all good. Clear and calm conditions in some sheltered interior valleys is causing temps to drop into the low 30s this morning.

Frost is possible through 8 a.m. for interior valleys.

On Saturday, a cold storm system moved across the Central Coast and shifted east. This system left behind cooler temperatures and gusty west-to-northwest winds. Sunday was still on the cold side with gusty winds but we will start to warm today and through the extended forecast.

A wind advisory is in place for our south coast tonight, take caution.

Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-80s on Tuesday and Wednesday as a high-pressure ridge over the eastern Pacific nudges closer to the coastline. Temps will not be quite as warm at the coast which, despite the light offshore flow, will still get a decent sea breeze each afternoon. While ocean temps will mostly be in the high 50s, that sea breeze will cut into the temperatures quite a bit near the coast.

Have a great day Central Coast!