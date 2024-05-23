Cloud cover and marine drizzle are on the ride, cooler into the holiday weekend

Good morning Central Coast!

Wednesday brought us sunshine across almost all of our communities. It took a while for the fog to clear by our beaches we still caught a glimpse of some sunshine even at our beaches on Wednesday. Today we are not likely to be as lucky.

Offshore winds are weakening, that will limit clearing for some beaches and mean that even coastal valleys will be stuck in the cloud cover for a bit more of the day.

With more cloud cover there will be a slight drop in temperatures. Paso Robles will fall about 10 degrees between Wedesday's high of 83, today closer to 73. Temps will not change as much by the coasts where marine influence is more robust.

A more significant decrease in our temps is expected on Friday.

However, a warming trend is anticipated to begin over the weekend, with temperatures returning to near-normal by mid-next week.

The broad trough will finally give way to a weak ridge, reducing onshore flow and limiting the inland reach of marine layer clouds. Clearing and sunshine will improve each day from Memorial Day into Tuesday. Maximum temperatures will trend upwards, peaking on Tuesday or Wednesday. Daytime highs for Memorial Day will range from the mid-60s to mid-70s along the coast and up to the low 80s in the valleys, approaching near-normal conditions by Tuesday.

