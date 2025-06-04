Clouds give way to beautiful early June conditions

Good morning, Central Coast!

This morning more cloud cover is in place across much of the region. Thankfully, this isn't a big worry, just some morning gloom before sun takes over this afternoon.

Today's highs will be in the low 80s for the interiors, 70s in the coastal valleys and 60s by the beach.

Looking at the larger-scale pattern, a high pressure will move in and kick out the low-pressure that brought us showers yesterday.

The extended forecast will not bring too many changes. A slow warming trend will slide temps up a few degrees at the beaches into the weekend. Interior valleys will have a bit more warming with highs climbing back into the low 90s by the end of the weekend.

Have a great day, Central Coast!