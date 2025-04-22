Cloudy to start Earth Day, temps to fall slightly each day this week

Good morning, Central Coast, and happy Earth Day!

Fog is a slight concern once again this morning. For most communities it is just a cloudy start but for the Santa Ynez Valley some dense fog is in place that may limit visibility.

Thanks to the clouds and onshore winds, highs have dropped a few degrees day after day. Today will be no different.

The cool down will continue with more cloud cover on Wednesday and Thursday. That will bring temps down to the 60s and 50s across the region. The weekend is a different story, sunshine will return, and temps will rise slightly.

Have a great day, Central Coast!