Cold mornings, afternoon sunshine this week, significant rain possible next week

Good morning Central Coast! It is Thursday and here is what we can expect into the weekend and for the extended forecast!

The next couple of days will feature cold mornings and warm afternoons with continued gusty conditions. Next week we have a massive pattern change that is expected to bring us rain. Ill get to all those details later on in this article but lets start with our chilly morning temps.

Many interior valleys are falling below freezing this morning, don't be surprised if you see widespread frost early this morning from Paso Robles all the way to the Cuyama Valley.

Grab an extra layer before heading out the door, you will need it! Those chilly conditions have also prompted a frost advisory for the Cuyama Valley through 9 a.m. This would be more widespread but most communities have already experienced a hard freeze and are no longer in need of a warning.

There are still offshore winds dominating the pattern bringing mild conditions each afternoon and keeping visibility clear for the morning commute as well. long story short, gusts will stick around (under advisory level) into the weekend.

Temps this afternoon will be very comfortable mainly in the 70s for the interior valleys and coastal communities. At the Western beaches temps will be a touch cooler but nothing too substantial.

The same pattern of clear skies, chilly mornings and mild afternoons will stick around into the weekend with a slight warm up towards Sunday.

Early next week things are going to change in a big way. A strong low pressure system will push towards the west coast and while where the worst of it will fall is still to far out to call it is expected that significant rainfall will grace the whole west coast.

For us this means it is time to prepare. This storm may be impactful but it may be more of a glancing blow. Either way we have beautiful weather leading up to it, take the time to prepare your property and clean out those gutters. Dave Hovde and I will be keeping a very close eye on this moving forward and will keep you updated with the latest!

For the next workweek, we are expecting to see a shift in the weather pattern, as a Pacific storm system will move into the region around the middle of next week.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast.