Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Cool temps continue, and rain chances return to interior valleys Thursday

A high-level low-pressure system is pushing across the region this morning and will bring the chance for scattered showers for the interior valleys.
Posted

Good morning, Central Coast!

Temps today are going to stay on the cooler side with highs in the mid-60s for coastal valleys. Western beaches will stay in the 50s while interiors will climb into the low 70s.

Friday will bring a slight warm-up as high pressure moves in, which will be short-lived though. Another cold front will bring cooler weather to the region for the weekend alongside some slim chances for rain.

Here is what that all looks like on a 7-day forecast!

Have a great day, Central Coast!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg