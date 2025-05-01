Cool temps continue, and rain chances return to interior valleys Thursday

Good morning, Central Coast!

Temps today are going to stay on the cooler side with highs in the mid-60s for coastal valleys. Western beaches will stay in the 50s while interiors will climb into the low 70s.

Friday will bring a slight warm-up as high pressure moves in, which will be short-lived though. Another cold front will bring cooler weather to the region for the weekend alongside some slim chances for rain.

Here is what that all looks like on a 7-day forecast!

Have a great day, Central Coast!