Cool temps, winds and waves for Thursday but warmer weather is on the way

Good morning Central Coast! As we kick off our Thursday the interior valleys are clear while much of the rest of the region faces fog. This is going to throw a wrench into the morning commute. Take it slow and be cautious.

Today is going to be a bit more of an active day, a low pressure system is pushing into the PacNW and bringing active weather across the western half of the US. For us the changes are bringing cooler temps with winds and waves to boot.

Tackling each of those individually, temps are cooler than normal for this time of year with highs in the 60s and 70s close to the coasts and mid 70s in the interiors.

One quick note, interior valley lows will drop into the mid to upper 30s Thursday night into the weekend. I don't expect frost to be an issue but just wanted to let you know the range between lows and highs will be wide!

Winds are picking up as the storm pushes in. Strong northwest to north winds will develop across the mountains and for the Santa Barbara County Southcoast. A wind advisory is in effect through 8 p.m. Thursday night.

Gusts will be up to 50 mph pushing in from the north.

Winds will also introduce more wave energy back into the water, a beach hazards statement is in effect for Thursday PM until Friday PM.

Today is the coolest day of the forecast and by Friday warmer temperatures and the offshore winds kick in. These offshore winds will scour out the clouds and bring dry conditions. Expect highs to climb back into the 70s.

The weekend looks warm and dry as the offshore winds continue. Saturday will be the warmer of the two days, with temperatures reaching the low 80s in some areas. Sunday will see a slight cool down as a weak sea breeze develops in the afternoon.

Early next week, high pressure builds in, bringing mostly sunny skies and comfortable temperatures for Monday and Tuesday.

Have a great day Central Coast.