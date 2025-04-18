Cool weather lingers Friday morning but will heat up for the holiday weekend

Good morning, Central Coast!

This morning is another cool and cloudy one. Thankfully, no dense fog will be of concern, but some light marine drizzle is in place for all beaches and coastal valleys. You may need to use those windshield wipers once or twice during the commute but the impact is minimal.

Into the afternoon sunshine will move in and temps will heat up slightly. 70s are finally back in the forecast!

For the holiday weekend conditions are great! Cloud cover will be in place each morning at the beach but will clear out in the afternoon. Low 60s for the western beaches, upper 60s for coastal valleys and the south coast and interiors will climb into the upper 70s.

Into next week the temps will continue to rise! Some interiors could even hit 80 early next week.

The warm up will not be too long lived, temps will settle into a pattern of just-below-normal highs into late next week.

Have a great day, Central Coast!