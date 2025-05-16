Cooler weather expected into the weekend, much warmer next week

Good morning, Central Coast!

As we kick off the morning, some dense fog is in place. Just be aware of the limited visibility.

A cold front is headed our way today and will bring a cooler and cloudier end to the week and start of the weekend.

Here are the temps we can expect for today.

This evening the cold front will bring more cloud cover and some light drizzle into the morning hours. On the whole Saturday will be our coolest day with warming for the second half of the weekend.

Next week a high pressure will move in and bring significant warming and drive interior valley temps back into the 90s.

Here is a look at that 7-day-forecast!

Have a wonderful day and weekend ahead!