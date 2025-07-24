Cooler weather sticks around for a few more days, next week will be much warmer

Good morning, Central Coast!

As we kick off the morning, cloud cover is once again a mainstay for all of our communities. This means that some fog and large-scale morning drizzle is once again in place although this has less extent than previous days.

For the Mid-State fair that means a cloudy start to the day. If you are headed to the Pancake Breakfast in the Paso Robles Downtown City Park, grab an extra layer, it is a cool one.

Afternoon highs at the fair will flirt with 80°, but in the evening will fall into the 50s for the grandstand performances.

Highs today will stay in the 50s by the beach, 60s in the coastal valleys and upper 70s for the interiors. That marks almost no change from previous days.

Copy-paste those conditions again on Friday, but then things will start to change. Saturday temps will warm by a few degrees. Sunday add 5 more degrees. That pattern will bring us back to the mid-90s (normal for this time of year) for the start of next week.

There looks to be a very slight cooling trend later next week but that isn't too much of a concern.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!