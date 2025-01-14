Critical fire weather increases across the Central Coast Tuesday

Good morning Central Coast!

There is a lot to talk about, let's dive right in.

We're in for another stretch of dry and windy weather across the Central Coast. Moderate to strong offshore winds will last through Wednesday, keeping our air mass very dry and fire weather extreme.

This, unfortunately, means that fire weather conditions will remain critical through midweek. The combination of gusty winds, low humidity, and a lack of rainfall creates a dangerous situation where fires can start easily and spread rapidly. Please be extra cautious during this time.

The offshore winds are being driven by a pressure difference between the coast and inland areas, and are picking up. This pressure gradient, along with support from weather systems high in the atmosphere, is funneling dry air toward the coast. The winds are expected to be strongest tonight and Tuesday morning, potentially reaching warning levels in some areas. Thanks to all of that there are fire weather warnings in place through much of the region including interiors of both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.

It is a cold start this morning prompting widespread cold weather alerts. There is a freeze warning as well as a frost advisory in place through 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Temps today while starting chilly will warm up significantly. That will bring us back into the upper 60s today. That is still about 5 degrees above normal for this time of the year.

Into the extended forecast there is little relief in sight. Winds will continue and temps will stay very warm through Thursday. At that point temps will fall to near normal values into the weekend. Thankfully that shift to cooler weather will also come with calmer winds and fire danger falling.

The extended forecast will bring much more sunshine but unfortunately no sizable chances for rain. Here is the 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center.

Today is a day to stay very much weather-aware. Have multiple ways to receive alerts and stay vigilant of anything that could produce a spark.

Have a great day Central Coast!