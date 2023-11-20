Damaging winds overnight give way to calm & clear weather to kick off the week

Good morning Central Coast!

To kick off the morning clear skies are going to bring abundant sunshine without any marine influence, so good news there but Monday morning is not all great weather.

Temps will be in the 70s Monday in most communities.

Tuesday is expected to be the warmest day of the week with beaches in the low 70s, coastal valleys and interiors in the mid to upper 70s.

You might wonder what Thanksgiving will look like this year? It’s looking like a warm one. Temperatures are expected in the low 70s and upper 60s across the board.

After the holiday, temperatures will continue to cool down into the mid 60s by next weekend.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!