Dangerous heat peaks Thursday, even beaches well above normal

Good morning Central Coast!

Today is going to be the hottest day of the forecast and for many communities on the dangerous side.

There is minimal (barely any) fog, just our western beaches are impacted and even that is minimal.

The whole reason all of this heat is here is a massive high-pressure system parked over California will bring three days of dangerous heat to the region.

Offshore flow will develop Thursday and Friday mornings, driving temperatures to their peak. Check out the temp for SLO, 100° by this afternoon.

Most areas can expect a further 10 to 12 degrees of warming, with the Central Coast's temperatures yo-yoing back down 5 to 10 degrees on Friday as the offshore flow reverses.

Heat warnings and advisories blanket almost the entire area, and overnight lows will also remain warm in some places. Residents are strongly advised to avoid the hottest parts of the day and stay hydrated. The excessive heat warning was extended a day into Saturday for the high heat inland.

Skies will be mostly clear throughout the period, with only a few morning low clouds across the Central Coast.

A decent north-to-south gradient over Santa Barbara County will lead to Sundowner winds each night, with gusts potentially nearing advisory levels.

Fire weather concerns are heightened due to the heat wave. This has prompted a fire weather watch for much of the region.

A slow cooling trend will begin Saturday, but heat hazards may persist for at least another day. By Sunday, enough cooling is expected to end the heat warnings.

The real cooling will commence on Monday as onshore flow increases.

Have a great day Central Coast and stay safe!