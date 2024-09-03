Dangerous triple digit heat is back, will warm up even more

Good morning Central Coast!

As we kick off the shortened work week there is some fog lingering across a few of our communities, not a huge concern but still something to know.

Looking broader into the forecast a significant warming trend is forecast for the Central Coast over the next few days, with potentially dangerous heat expected from Wednesday through Friday. The most intense heat will occur inland on Thursday. Thankfully a gradual cooling trend is expected to begin next weekend.

Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings will be in effect for much of the region as temperatures rise. The warning will begin Wednesday morning and will last through Friday night.

The warmup is starting today and while the ridge of high pressure continues to linger highs will climb even more.

Today highs will be in the triple digits in the Paso Robles area, 80s in the coastal valleys and 70s at the beach.

The upper-level high pressure system will slowly move eastward through Friday, as an upper-level trough approaches Northern and Central California. By Saturday, the high pressure will settle into the Four Corners region and remain there through Sunday.

While temperatures are expected to gradually cool through the weekend, they will still remain several degrees above normal for many areas.

Residents are urged to stay hydrated, avoid strenuous outdoor activities during peak heat, and check on vulnerable individuals during the hottest days of the week. Continue to monitor local weather updates and prepare for potential heat-related advisories or warnings.

Have a great day Central Coast!