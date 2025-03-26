Dense fog and cool temps move in, rain possible Sunday

Good morning, Central Coast!

We are in the middle of a large transition between high pressure that has brought us sunshine and wonderful weather to us over the weekend. Now, much cooler weather is here with significant cloud cover and dense fog.

For many, the morning features a little bit of morning drizzle, it is minimal but not a big concern.

Highs today will be close to normal for this time of year. That marks a significant cooldown from the hot temps the weekend and Monday boasted.

Take today's forecast and copy-paste it for the rest of this week. Early morning fog will give way to some mostly cloudy afternoon skies and temps at or just below normal for this time of the year.

The biggest change is headed our way Sunday when a small cold front will push through and bring very light rain to the Central Coast. This will not be too impactful, no need to worry.

Into the extended forecast, temps will rise a few degrees early next week. That will not be as major as the last warm up, but it will still be noticeable.

Have a great day Central Coast!