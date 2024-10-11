Dense fog kicks off Friday ahead of the coolest weekend we have seen in over a month

Good morning Central Coast!

As we kick off our Friday it is all about fog.

Onshore winds are pushing the fog inland and causing some significant visibility while at it.

This is enough of a concern for the morning commute that the National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for the beaches and coastal valleys through 9 a.m.

By mid-morning the interiors and coastal valleys will be seeing a bit more sunshine while the beaches remain socked in with the fog. Highs will stay low for those communities only in the low 60s. 70s in the coastal valleys and mid 80s inland. That is close to normal for this time of the year for most but still about 5 degrees above normal for the interior valleys.

Checking out the extended forecast comfortable and near normal conditions are the story, for a little while at least. This weekend we will even out to the low 80s for the interiors 70s and 60s closer to the beaches. Each morning will feature fog but sunny afternoons are still on tap.

Wednesday though things are going to change a little. A system will move into the Pacific Northwest and bring them significant rain. Rain may even be possible in the Bay Area late next week. For us, the rain chances will have died out but we will have added winds and waves picking up as well.

Even into the extended forecast, it looks like temps are going to stay close to normal for this time of year as we push into the latter half of the month.

Have a great day and a wonderful weekend Central Coast!