Dense fog kicks off the day, sunshine and warm temps to follow

Good morning, Central Coast!

The big story this morning is fog. Visibility less than a quarter of a mile have been recorded this morning for the southern Salinas River Valley as well as the Santa Ynez Valley.

The good news is that skies will clear quickly and sunshine will be the story by mid morning.

Today will be another wonderful day! 80s are still expected for interior valleys, while 60s are in place elsewhere

Mornings this week will all feature cloud cover and some dense fog. Thankfully, skies will still clear most afternoons.

Temps will slowly start to fade this week as the onshore winds bring in more and more marine air. By Thursday, temps will be in the 60s for interiors and into the 50s for some beaches.

Next weekend, temperatures will make a modest return to warmer weather.

Have a great day, Central Coast!