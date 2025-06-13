Dense fog kicks off the morning, sunshine will follow

Good morning, Central Coast!

To kick off the morning, dense marine layer fog is in place for much of the region. Take it slow on the roads this morning, it can be a bit tricky.

Other than the fog, conditions are nearly identical today to the previous days this week. For us that means highs in the 90s for the interiors, 70s for coastal valleys and beaches will be in the 60s.

Nearly identical conditions are in store for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

There is a very small cool down on Monday, which will be short-lived, though, followed by another warm up to similar conditions.

Here is what that looks like on our 7-day forecast.

Have a great day and a wonderful weekend ahead!