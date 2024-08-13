Dense fog kicks us off but sunshine and warm temps will be the story today

Good morning Central Coast!

To kick off the morning there is a lot of dense fog across our beaches and our coastal valleys. This is causing enough concern to prompt a dense fog advisory for our western beaches and coastal valleys through 10 a.m.

Take it slow on the roads where visibility may fall.

Thanks to the dense fog temps along the beaches will stay on the cooler side but still will see sunshine quickly. Those temps will be near the 60 degree mark with much warmer temps as you move onshore. Coastal valleys will be in the mid 70s towards 80.

Interiors will once again reach into the mid 90s, near normal for this time of year although still worthy of taking heat precautions.

Through the extended forecast the pattern will be mostly unchanging. Temps near to just above normal will continue.

Outside of the "towns and temps" forecast there is more sundowner wind event for our southcoast communities each evening. I wouldn't be shocked if it reached advisory level but at this point simply gusty winds to be aware of.

A quick note about the Perseid Meteor Shower from Dave Hovde.

Perseids, known for being one of the best meteor showers of the year, have been active since mid-July. The peak is expected to occur overnight from Monday, August 12, to Tuesday, August 13. The visibility of the meteors will be good for a couple of days on either side of the predicted peak. Local weather and light conditions are likely to have a greater impact on visibility than the precise timing of the peak. So, beaches are not the best place with our marine clouds, nor are cities due to light pollution. Inland is the best spot and so are rural areas.

The meteors, which appear to originate between the constellations of Camelopardalis and Perseus, are best viewed by looking slightly away from the center of these constellations. My advice is to use your peripheral vision, as it is more sensitive under low-light conditions. As Perseus rises in the northeast just as the sun sets, focusing on the eastern part of the sky for the best views.

The Perseid meteor shower is a northern hemisphere phenomenon, and it occurs as Earth passes through debris left behind by the comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle. As the Earth travels around the Sun, it slams into this material, which is often no larger than a grain of sand. When these tiny fragments collide with Earth’s atmosphere, the air in front of them becomes compressed, generating heat and causing them to burn up, creating the bright streaks of light that we see.

Comet Swift-Tuttle follows a lengthy 133-year orbit around the Sun, leaving a trail of debris in its wake. Each year, Earth crosses this path, resulting in the annual meteor shower that consistently originates from the same region of the sky.

Most of the meteors will appear as brief flashes of light, there’s always a chance of seeing a fireball—a larger fragment which can blaze across the sky for several seconds and may even break apart.

Have a great day Central Coast!