Dense fog limits visibility as the workweek begins

As we kick off a new workweek, the main story is fog. Limited visibility is in place for all our western beaches and coastal valleys this morning. The worst of it is in Western Santa Barbara County, take it slow on the roads.

Today's highs will still be warm, but we are starting a days long cool down. That being said, highs will still climb to near 80 for the interiors. Western beaches will top off near 60 today.

The days long cooling trend will bring fog into the interiors tomorrow and drive temps closer to normal for this time of year.

