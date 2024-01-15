Dense fog limits visibility significantly to kick off an active weather week

Good morning Central Coast! To kick off the workweek we are facing dense fog across much of the region.

Near zero mile visibility is common across our communities this morning, this has prompted a dense fog advisory through 9 a.m. Take caution on roads please.

For the start of the new work week, a broad and generally weak northwest flow will continue Monday through Wednesday, which may support continued weak to moderate eddy across southern California. Expect fair to mostly clear skies but they are expected to prevail. Night to morning low clouds will be present for at least some coastal areas of the Central Coast.

We do have a rain chance Wednesday as a cold front presses south, by the time it reaches us scattered showers are possible but they will clear quickly and we will not see much rain at all.

Have a great day, Central Coast! Don’t forget to download the KSBY Microclimate App for the latest weather headlines.